Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Reddit by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 5,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,909.60. This trade represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $2,704,885.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,214,850.06. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,357 shares of company stock worth $39,528,738.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $183.79 on Thursday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $191.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDDT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Reddit from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

