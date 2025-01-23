Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after buying an additional 850,345 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 31.0% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 39.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 121,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 421.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 398,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.43. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -450.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

