Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 10,829 Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Northern Technologies International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.9% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 522,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 269,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.89%. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

