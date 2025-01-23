Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Richardson Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of 450.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 800.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

