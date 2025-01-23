Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,380 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Geospace Technologies worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth $314,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

GEOS stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

