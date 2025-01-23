Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RKLB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $868,627.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,464,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,356,372.80. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $35,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. This represents a 45.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,530 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,400 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 220,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 532,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after buying an additional 898,223 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $449,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 149.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,408 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 30,178 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

