Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. UBS Group assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,100.32. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,218. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

