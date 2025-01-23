Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Shares of WBS opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687,532.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $474,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,760.92. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,050. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 117.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

