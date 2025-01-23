Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for N-able (NYSE:NABL) Stock Price

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised N-able to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. N-able has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in N-able by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 371,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in N-able by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in N-able by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

