Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 12,742 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $416,153.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,651.02. The trade was a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,040,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,959.28. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,174. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.