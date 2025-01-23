RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $153.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $132.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

RTX opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. RTX has a twelve month low of $87.96 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

