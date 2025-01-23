Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 7,541 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $105,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $235.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

