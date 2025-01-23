Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLB. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

SLB opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9,241,140 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,258 shares of company stock worth $8,732,604. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after buying an additional 12,938,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,684 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,957,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,322,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

