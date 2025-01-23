Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $198,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,548.54. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011 over the last three months. 18.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

