Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.93 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.51). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.46), with a volume of 71,870 shares trading hands.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,231.09 and a beta of 0.89.
Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 11.64 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Income Growth had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 86.82%.
Schroder Income Growth Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 3,543 shares of Schroder Income Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.83 ($12,256.35). Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Schroder Income Growth Company Profile
– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.
– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.
– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.
– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Income Growth
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.