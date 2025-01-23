Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.93 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.51). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.46), with a volume of 71,870 shares trading hands.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,231.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 11.64 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Income Growth had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 86.82%.

Schroder Income Growth Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

In related news, insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 3,543 shares of Schroder Income Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.83 ($12,256.35). Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

Featured Stories

