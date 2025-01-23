Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

SHEL stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.