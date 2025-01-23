Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $13.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares trading hands.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
