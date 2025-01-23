Smart Money Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 49,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.38.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.