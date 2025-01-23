SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

SolarWinds Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SWI opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. SolarWinds has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.41. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,212,171 shares in the company, valued at $30,262,499.28. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 170.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,532 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

