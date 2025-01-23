Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 972,075 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after buying an additional 838,543 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 353,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after acquiring an additional 77,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

