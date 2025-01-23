SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lessened by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $121.52 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $137.19.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.