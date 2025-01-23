Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 59.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 42,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

SBUX stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $103.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.