Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Lowered to $19.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 116,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 147.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 225,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 134,121 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 90,046 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.