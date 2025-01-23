Stephens Issues Positive Forecast for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE TFC opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $49.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 283,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 226,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.