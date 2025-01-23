StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,236 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 55.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,449 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
