StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,236 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 55.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,449 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

