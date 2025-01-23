Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 769 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $202.29.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

