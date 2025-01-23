Synovus Financial Corp Has $147.64 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,296 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $147,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.4 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $147.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

