Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

NYSE TXT opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. Textron has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,778,060 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Textron by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 223,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

