The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 713.03 ($8.78) and traded as high as GBX 733 ($9.02). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 732.70 ($9.02), with a volume of 194,949 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 713.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 724.03. The company has a market cap of £636.56 million, a PE ratio of 3,471.43 and a beta of 0.73.
The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 8.23 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 191.87%.
In other news, insider Patricia Lewis purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 712 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,559.28 ($1,919.59). Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.
Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.
We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.
