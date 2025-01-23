The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 713.03 ($8.78) and traded as high as GBX 733 ($9.02). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 732.70 ($9.02), with a volume of 194,949 shares changing hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 713.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 724.03. The company has a market cap of £636.56 million, a PE ratio of 3,471.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 8.23 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 191.87%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,761.90%.

In other news, insider Patricia Lewis purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 712 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,559.28 ($1,919.59). Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.