The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

SJM stock opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $99.81 and a 52 week high of $134.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

