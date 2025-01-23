The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $63.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 132,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $8,379,373.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,743,103.14. This represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $1,167,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,361.80. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

