The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7,689.2% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $196.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day moving average is $188.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $235,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,413 shares of company stock worth $6,014,241. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

