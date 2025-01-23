Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as high as C$2.52. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 25,800 shares trading hands.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$113.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.72, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.96.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
