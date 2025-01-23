thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.40. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 54,912 shares.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

