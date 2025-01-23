TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $135.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

TJX stock opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

