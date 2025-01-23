TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $8.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

TRTX stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $675.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 152.83.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 88.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $94,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

