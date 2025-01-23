Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.84 and traded as high as C$18.50. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$18.50, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Transcontinental Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$247.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.10.

About Transcontinental

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.