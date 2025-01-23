Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 781,269 shares traded.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $229.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,678 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,574,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,169,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 4,731,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

