True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $264.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.