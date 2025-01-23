Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $106.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

State Street Stock Down 1.9 %

STT opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. State Street has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,267,560 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

