UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.81.

Shares of INTC opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

