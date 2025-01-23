UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 153 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CDW were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in CDW by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CDW by 80.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $194.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.11 and a 200-day moving average of $204.73. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

