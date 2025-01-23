UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 36 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,326.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,142.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,672.31 and a twelve month high of $3,416.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.