UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 393 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $217.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.60.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

