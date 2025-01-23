UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 61 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120,922 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,241.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,818.49 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,848.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,910.50. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

