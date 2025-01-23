UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 96 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LHX opened at $220.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.