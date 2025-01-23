UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Devon Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

