UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Gartner by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,789,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.75.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,212,724.46. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $524.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.78 and its 200 day moving average is $499.91. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.15 and a 1 year high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

