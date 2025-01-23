UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

