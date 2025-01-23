UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,605 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,512,000 after buying an additional 117,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,803,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RGA opened at $223.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.31.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

